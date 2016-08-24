Mental health resources 

College is tough. Well, if we're being honest, life is tough. If the stress gets to be too much or if it feels like there's nowhere to turn, remember there are resources available for everyone, and many of them are entirely free, confidential and flexible.

AspenPointe

Behavioral health care, mental health services, crisis stabilization unit, various locations, aspenpointe.org, 572-6100, 855/ASPENPT

Cedar Springs Hospital

Inpatient and outpatient care for youths and adults, training and education, 2135 Southgate Road, cedarspringsbhs.com, 633-4114, 800/888-1088

Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance

Support groups for individuals with mental illness and their loved ones, dbsacoloradosprings.org, 477-1515

National Alliance on Mental Illness – Colorado Springs Chapter

Support groups, training, educational resources, 510 E. Willamette St., namicoloradosprings.org, 473-8477, helpline: 800/950-6264

Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention

Free counseling, support groups, resources for survivors, sufferers, family members and children, 704 N. Tejon St., pikespeaksuicideprevention.org, 573-7447

Colorado Crisis Services

Confidential and immediate support. Coloradocrisisservices.org, 844/493-8255, text "TALK" to 38255

Rocky Mountain Crisis Partners

Confidential online chat with experienced crisis clinician, 4 p.m. to midnight daily, metrocrisisservices.org

Safe2Tell

Confidential hotline to report potential crisis situation, 877/542-7233, safe2tell.org

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Resources and information, opportunities to take an activist role, afsp.org, 212/363-3500

Circle of Supports

Support for friends and family of suicidal youths. Resources for adults and peers, circlesofsupports.org

National Institute of Mental Health

Education, training, outreach and research, nimh.nih.gov, 866/615-6464

Suicide Prevention Resource Center

Education, training, information, news and statistics, sprc.org, 877/438-7772

888/885-1222

800/SUICIDE

800/273-TALK

Text Telephone: 800/799-4TTY

Military Veterans Suicide Hotline: 800/273-TALK (Press 1)

Vets4Warriors Crisis Hotline: 855/838-8255, vets4warriors.com

Suicide Hotline in Spanish: 800/273-TALK (Press 2)

LGBT Youth Suicide Hotline: 866/4-U-TREVOR

Heartbeat: Survivors After Suicide

An adult support group for those who have lost a loved one through suicide, 7-9 p.m. first Tuesdays, East Methodist Church, 1505 E. Monument St., heartbeatsurvivorsaftersuicide.org, 337-6640

Suicide Anonymous Group

A weekly, confidential and anonymous meeting for those who have thoughts or actions toward suicide, 7 p.m. Mondays at Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership, 704 N. Tejon St., pikespeaksuicideprevention.org, 573-7447

Children Left Behind by Suicide

A grief support group for youths who have lost a loved one to suicide, Tuesdays (call to schedule and register) at Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership, 704 N. Tejon St., pikespeaksuicideprevention.org, 573-7447

Family Members of Attempters

A confidential support group for family members of people who have attempted suicide, soon to be conducted online, 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays at Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership, 704 N. Tejon St., pikespeaksuicideprevention.org, 573-7447

National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group

A group for those who have a family member with mental illness, 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, except the first Tuesday of the month, First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., namicoloradosprings.org, 473-8477

National Alliance on Mental Illness-Connection Recovery Support Group

A confidential, faith-based support group for those living with mental illness, led by trained peers, 6:30-8 p.m. Mondays, Woodmen Valley Chapel, 290 E. Woodmen Road, Room 106; 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave.; 6:30-8 p.m. first and third Mondays, Mountain View Methodist Church, 1101 Rampart Range Road, namicoloradosprings.org, 473-8477