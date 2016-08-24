Mental health resources 

College is tough. Well, if we're being honest, life is tough. If the stress gets to be too much or if it feels like there's nowhere to turn, remember there are resources available for everyone, and many of them are entirely free, confidential and flexible.
AspenPointe
Behavioral health care, mental health services, crisis stabilization unit, various locations, aspenpointe.org, 572-6100, 855/ASPENPT
Cedar Springs Hospital
Inpatient and outpatient care for youths and adults, training and education, 2135 Southgate Road, cedarspringsbhs.com, 633-4114, 800/888-1088
Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance
Support groups for individuals with mental illness and their loved ones, dbsacoloradosprings.org, 477-1515
National Alliance on Mental Illness – Colorado Springs Chapter
Support groups, training, educational resources, 510 E. Willamette St., namicoloradosprings.org, 473-8477, helpline: 800/950-6264
Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention
Free counseling, support groups, resources for survivors, sufferers, family members and children, 704 N. Tejon St., pikespeaksuicideprevention.org, 573-7447
Colorado Crisis Services
Confidential and immediate support. Coloradocrisisservices.org, 844/493-8255, text "TALK" to 38255
Rocky Mountain Crisis Partners
Confidential online chat with experienced crisis clinician, 4 p.m. to midnight daily, metrocrisisservices.org
Safe2Tell
Confidential hotline to report potential crisis situation, 877/542-7233, safe2tell.org
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
Resources and information, opportunities to take an activist role, afsp.org, 212/363-3500
Circle of Supports
Support for friends and family of suicidal youths. Resources for adults and peers, circlesofsupports.org
National Institute of Mental Health
Education, training, outreach and research, nimh.nih.gov, 866/615-6464
Suicide Prevention Resource Center
Education, training, information, news and statistics, sprc.org, 877/438-7772
888/885-1222
800/SUICIDE
800/273-TALK
Text Telephone: 800/799-4TTY
Military Veterans Suicide Hotline: 800/273-TALK (Press 1)
Vets4Warriors Crisis Hotline: 855/838-8255, vets4warriors.com
Suicide Hotline in Spanish: 800/273-TALK (Press 2)
LGBT Youth Suicide Hotline: 866/4-U-TREVOR
Heartbeat: Survivors After Suicide
An adult support group for those who have lost a loved one through suicide, 7-9 p.m. first Tuesdays, East Methodist Church, 1505 E. Monument St., heartbeatsurvivorsaftersuicide.org, 337-6640
Suicide Anonymous Group
A weekly, confidential and anonymous meeting for those who have thoughts or actions toward suicide, 7 p.m. Mondays at Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership, 704 N. Tejon St., pikespeaksuicideprevention.org, 573-7447
Children Left Behind by Suicide
A grief support group for youths who have lost a loved one to suicide, Tuesdays (call to schedule and register) at Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership, 704 N. Tejon St., pikespeaksuicideprevention.org, 573-7447
Family Members of Attempters
A confidential support group for family members of people who have attempted suicide, soon to be conducted online, 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays at Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership, 704 N. Tejon St., pikespeaksuicideprevention.org, 573-7447
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group
A group for those who have a family member with mental illness, 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, except the first Tuesday of the month, First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., namicoloradosprings.org, 473-8477
National Alliance on Mental Illness-Connection Recovery Support Group
A confidential, faith-based support group for those living with mental illness, led by trained peers, 6:30-8 p.m. Mondays, Woodmen Valley Chapel, 290 E. Woodmen Road, Room 106; 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave.; 6:30-8 p.m. first and third Mondays, Mountain View Methodist Church, 1101 Rampart Range Road, namicoloradosprings.org, 473-8477