MMMixed Berry Pie

Ingredients

For dough:

2½ c. flour

1½ tsp. salt

6 tbsp. scented/flavored coconut oil (solid)

¾ c. unscented/unflavored coconut oil (solid)

½ c. cold water

olive oil

white sugar

For filling:

1½ c. organic raspberries

1 c. organic blueberries

1 c. organic blackberries

1½ c. organic strawberries

½ c. cold water

¼ c. cornstarch

1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1½ c. sugar

1½ tsp. pure vanilla extract

1 pinch salt

1 heaping tsp. cinnamon

½ tsp. cardamom

1 pinch allspice

Directions

For dough:

In a large bowl, blend flour and salt. Add all coconut oil and blend into flour mixture with a fork or pastry cutter, until crumbly. Add cold water a little at a time while stirring the mixture, until dough is firm and holds together when pressed. Form two dough balls, one slightly larger than the other. Place each on plastic wrap, form into a disk 1½-inches thick and wrap tightly. Refrigerate for an hour or more.

For filling:

Rinse all berries and drain. Core and quarter strawberries lengthwise. In a medium bowl, combine water, cornstarch, lemon juice and sugar. Mix until sugar dissolves and there are no lumps of cornstarch. Add vanilla, salt, cinnamon, cardamom and allspice, then mix well. Refrigerate for an hour before using.

To assemble and bake:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly flour a cutting board. Place the larger dough ball onto the floured surface and roll outward from the center of the disk, turning the dough as you go. Roll dough out to a uniform 1/8-inch thick. Fit into lightly oiled pie pan. Leave excess dough hanging over edge of pan. Stir berry mixture, then pour into crust.

Roll out second, smaller dough ball to a uniform 1/8-inch thickness. Cut into ½-inch strips and criss-cross strips over filling. Pinch and trim the edges of the upper crust until sealed and even. Brush crust and edges with olive oil and lightly sprinkle with sugar.

Bake for 50 to 55 minutes. Crust should be golden to light brown.

Aftertaste

Over the past year I have become super efficient at cooking dairy-free dishes. Several of the crew members that I feed on a daily basis are allergic to dairy. Cooking with alternative oils, creams and milks has been a ride of pleasant discoveries. This crust is especially flaky and delicious. And the filling has a lovely spiciness. Share a warm slice with someone special.

— Submitted by chef Damon Lavigne