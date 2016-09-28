September 28, 2016 News » Local News

More money to water parks 

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

The city Parks Department has asked City Council to approve increasing its budget by $450,000 to enable parks to be irrigated the rest of this year. The 2016 budget included nearly $2.9 million for watering parks and filling Prospect and Quail Lakes. Council said when approving the budget last year that staff could seek a supplemental appropriation if needed.

Colorado Springs Utilities has been asked to provide the extra $450,000. Utilities funded $1.6 million in new equipment several years ago to make the parks more water efficient, parks official Kurt Schroeder told City Council on Monday. During that time, the city was given a temporary conservation rate that lowered the Parks Department's bill, but that program has ended.

Bill Cherrier, Utilities' chief financial officer, said Utilities could use budget billing, meaning under-spending one year could be applied in future years.

But the water department is running a deficit because of declining water sales this year, Cherrier said. That prompted Utilities Board Chair Andy Pico, also a Council member, to ask, "Where do you propose to get the $450,000, because it doesn't exist [in the Utilities budget]."

