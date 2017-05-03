More on Four by Brother Luck's forthcoming menu offerings 

Chef Brother Luck has announced the opening date for his long-awaited downtown eatery, Four by Brother Luck (321 N. Tejon St., 434-2741, fourbybrotherluck.com
). At a sneak peek event on Thursday, April 27, Luck revealed that dinner service would begin on Monday, May 1. After private, reservation-only lunches on May 2 and 3, full service will begin Thursday, May 4.
Luck’s long-time friend Chef Aaron Rivera joins him in the kitchen. Rivera, who, like Luck, out-cooked famous chef Bobby Flay on national television, is best known as the owner of the now-sold Tapas 51 in Charlotte, North Carolina, which specialized in Central and South American tapas. Rivera played a big role in building the menu and, long-term, will open his own spot in town.
The bar menu will offer some classics from Brother Luck Street Eats, like the bacon fat popcorn. But the main menu is something Luck says he’s never seen anyone else do. It’s split into four parts, honoring the roots of Southwestern cuisine. He’ll have tasting menus featuring Native American, Spanish, Mexican and American Western food. Patrons can mix and match or taste the flavors of one culture. For example, Luck features a fry bread taco with ground bison, chipotle-infused local honey, and a wild mushroom pico de gallo. He’s also excited about a seared yellowfin tuna dish that’s finished with wild onions.
Leading the bar program will be Luis Rodriguez, known for stints at The Famous, 503w and Brooklyn’s on Boulder.
“He is an amazing cocktail master. This guy’s worked with everyone,” says Luck. Rodriguez’s program will focus on drinks that honor and highlight the base alcohol. Luck says, “You’re going to see a lot of showcase bourbons, mezcals and tequilas as the stars.” Rodriguez’s bar will feature local spirits, like 291 whiskey, Lee Spirits gin and liqueurs, Axe and the Oak whiskey, and 300 Days of Shine products.