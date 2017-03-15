Morgan Carroll named Colorado Democrat chair 

click to enlarge Carroll for Colorado via Wikimedia Commons

Colorado Democrats have new leadership. At their biennial reorganization meeting on March 11 in Denver, former state Senate President Morgan Carroll was chosen as the new chair.

In her acceptance speech, The Colorado Statesman reports that Carroll, an Aurora Democrat who mounted an unsuccessful bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman in the Sixth Congressional District, spoke of threats posed by the administration, the need for Democrats to lead the resistance and her intention to build a "64-county strategy" for engaging diverse voters from all over the state — not just the Denver Metro area.

Former El Paso County Dems chair Kathleen Ricker lost her bid to be the state party's next treasurer to Denver Democrats' treasurer, Rita Simas. Local activist Shari Zabel's bid for Fifth Congressional District chair also fell short.

Though there were some flare-ups of infighting between camps entrenched during the presidential primary season, El Paso County Dems Executive Director Liz Hershberger is hopeful all that will soon be in the past, telling the Indy, "It can get a little high school-ish sometimes, with these little flaws and fights, but we're not going to go anywhere unless we work together."