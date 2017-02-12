February 12, 2017 Food & Drink » Dining Reviews

Mother Muff's Kitchen & Spirits' unapologetic comfort food 

click to enlarge Mother Muff's Extreme BLT. - RILEY BRATZLER
  • Riley Bratzler
  • Mother Muff's Extreme BLT.
It’s hard to call our visit to the former Meadow Muffins-turned Mother Muff’s anything but gut-punishing. It opened a couple years ago as an unapologetic comfort-food, breakfast-all-day, reasonably-priced-drink, party-until-late spot. Little’s changed.

My Mother’s Famous Hot Toddy ($6) tastes like the kind you make when sick, not to enjoy, soured by lemon wedges and cheap Lipton tea out of balance with honey whiskey. A can of Great Divide’s Yeti Imperial Stout ($5.75) tastes overly majestic by contrast. Its dark, roasty profile helps wash off the cloying overdose of sticky faux-maple sweetness that is the generic chicken-n-waffles ($8.99), which is not helped by a side shot of sappy maple whiskey ($3 extra). The Extreme BLT ($9.99) demands a jaw workout with a hard, chewy, not very flavorful bacon layer punctuated by raw red onion sharpness, with a side of oil-logged, barely warm, limp fries.

