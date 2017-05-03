Mountain Metro Transit adds more service, free rides for military 

click to enlarge File photo

If you're an active-duty military member, Mountain Metropolitan Transit has some good news. You can ride free on all fixed routes during the month of May. This includes Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, National Guard and Reserves, who must present the bus driver with a current military ID, or wear an appropriate uniform when boarding, MMT said in a release.

In other news, MMT has added more shuttle service to the Manitou Springs corridor during the summer season. The additional shuttle service will continue to serve the Manitou Incline and the Pikes Peak Cog Railway, and has added service to Manitou Avenue from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. with extended hours to midnight on Friday and Saturday nights. The shuttles provided over 150,000 rides during the 2016 summer season, a 31 percent increase over 2015. For more, visit mmtransit.com.