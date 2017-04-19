Multiple personalities 

Since marijuana was legalized, the Springs has faced an identity crisis. Can we be a mecca for elite athletes and the military and those who like to indulge? We hit the streets to get the local take on our pot conundrum.

click to enlarge Dennis Hughes

Dennis Hughes of Briargate is an electrician.

Can Colorado Springs be "Olympic City USA," a military town and a leader when it comes to marijuana legislation or are these things at odds with each other? Absolutely, why not? It means more diversity than what we are known for. Many cities are known for many different things, why can't we be known for military and people wanting to smoke and not get in trouble for it?

Do you think our current policies help or hurt our city? Money-wise, it definitely hurts the city. I think there would be a lot more recreational buyers than medical, but I don't know enough about that aspect of it.

Has legalization fallen short of expectations? Whose wallet is it really fattening, is my question. Where is the money going? If you look at the big picture, if it were more accepted and more legal everywhere, every state and municipality, then we wouldn't need to worry about people wanting to move here and it wouldn't be affecting certain things in our economy. We could still make the taxes off of it and it would be better if it were a nationwide thing.

Do you think the future of legalized marijuana will change based on changes in Washington, D.C.? Isn't that a decision that is on the state level? Let's hope that their plate doesn't get so light they get all the way to this. I don't personally smoke, but I think we have already decided that each state can make their own decision.

click to enlarge Cliff Mikkelson

Cliff Mikkelson of downtown is a pipefitter.

Can Colorado Springs be "Olympic City USA," a military town and a leader when it comes to marijuana legislation? I don't see why not. It is getting there already. It is funding some of those things, except the military, and it means growth in all areas.

Do you think our current policies help or hurt our city? If we sold it we could tax it and use that tax money toward improving the transportation system and schools like they promised to a while back.

Has legalization lived up to or fallen short of expectations? I don't really see a lot happening except just more shops popping up everywhere. It is making a lot of people move here and driving the rent up. I am definitely staying in my own place to take advantage of the rent. If I move, it is going to be intense, eventually.

Do you think the future of legalized marijuana will change based on changes in Washington, D.C.? Hopefully they have better stuff to worry about. I have never seen it being an issue before. We made the decision here ourselves.

click to enlarge Laura Theile

Laura Theile of the Westside is a Starbucks manager.

Can Colorado Springs be "Olympic City USA," a military town and a leader when it comes to marijuana legislation? I would say, sure. We could definitely be all three because those three things don't affect every single person. There is a market for all three when it comes to people. Everyone has different passions and interests. I don't want to be classified as any of them and I don't have a problem with Colorado Springs being all three.

Do you think our current policies help or hurt our city? I think both. I think we may have benefited in some ways from the early marijuana boom in terms of populations. I think marijuana is readily available to people who want it, but I think we need to get with it and make recreational sales legal.

Has legalization lived up to or fallen short of expectations? I would say that in social ways it has lived up to expectations, but not in terms of financial. I think we were led astray in terms of where the marijuana money went. It provides jobs and allows us to lead in legislation, but the money was not clearly divulged, so it could be disappointing to people.

Do you think the future of legalized marijuana will change based on changes in Washington, D.C.? I think it might slow down, but it is only a matter of time. Temporarily stifled, but inevitable.