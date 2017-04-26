N3 Taphouse sets opening date 

click to enlarge Griffin Swartzell

Local bar owner/restaurateur Johnny Nolan's long-in-the-works N3 Taphouse (817 W. Colorado Ave., n3taphouse.com) has an opening date. Nolan held a soft opening on Tuesday, April 25, with a grand opening set for either April 26 or 27 — decided after the Indy's press deadline.

N3 features 30 taps, with an emphasis on Colorado-brewed craft beers. Its opening comes on the heels of the March 26 closing of Nolan's 15-year-old downtown bar, Southside Johnny's. Nolan cites a rent increase on the building as one of multiple factors leading to the decision to close down the popular spot.



click to enlarge Griffin Swartzell

"I just didn't want to put five more years in someone else's building," he says, saying that the prospect of further rent hikes down the line made the situation unsustainable for him. While he's open to resurrecting the Southside concept somewhere else, he'll spend at least the next year focusing on N3 and Johnny's Navajo Hogan (2817 N. Nevada Ave., johnnyshogan.com).