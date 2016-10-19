October 19, 2016 News » Local News

NAACP holds conference at UCCS 

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will hold its state conference Thursday to Sunday, Oct. 20-23, at The Upper Lodge at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. This year, appropriately, the theme of the annual conference is "Our Lives Matter, Our Votes Count."

NAACP State President Rosemary Lytle and the state executive committee will host the conference, which features keynoter Rev. Dr. Stephany Rose Spaulding, a professor, author and activist. Tickets are $25 to $50. Register for the conference at bit.ly/2dZWkNB.

