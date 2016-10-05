National Endowment for the Arts helps COPPeR 

The National Endowment for the Arts has awarded a $10,000 grant to the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region to fund COPPeR's Arts Month efforts in 2017.

In a release, COPPeR executive director Andy Vick called the grant "a validation of the work that we are doing to build a dynamic and engaging Arts Month initiative here in the Pikes Peak region."

COPPeR is offering last-minute discount tickets for events throughout the region as part of Arts Month. Text ArtsOctober to 76626 for week-of discounts.