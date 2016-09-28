New bike race for Colorado? 

click to enlarge Daniel Huerlimann-BEELDE | Shutterstock

The Denver Post reports that Kent Gart, who has worked with Gov. John Hickenlooper on bringing $100 million in bicycle-related improvements to the state, is planning two four-day bike races that aim to begin next year. One would be in Denver and one in Richmond, Virginia. The investment group backing the races, RPM Events Group, includes Ben Walton, grandson of Walmart founder Sam Walton.

Professional cycling has struggled to maintain major races in the United States. The USA Pro Cycling Challenge, which sometimes included a leg in Colorado Springs, started in 2010 to much fanfare, but folded after the 2015 race.