September 28, 2016 News » Local News

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

New bike race for Colorado? 

By

Tools

click to enlarge DANIEL HUERLIMANN-BEELDE | SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Daniel Huerlimann-BEELDE | Shutterstock

The Denver Post reports that Kent Gart, who has worked with Gov. John Hickenlooper on bringing $100 million in bicycle-related improvements to the state, is planning two four-day bike races that aim to begin next year. One would be in Denver and one in Richmond, Virginia. The investment group backing the races, RPM Events Group, includes Ben Walton, grandson of Walmart founder Sam Walton.

Professional cycling has struggled to maintain major races in the United States. The USA Pro Cycling Challenge, which sometimes included a leg in Colorado Springs, started in 2010 to much fanfare, but folded after the 2015 race.

More Local News »

  • Professional cycling has struggled to maintain major races in the United States.

Speaking of...

Tags: , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Local News

Readers also liked…

Popular Events

  • Apparition Hill @ Stargazers

    • Wed., Sept. 28, 7 p.m. $10

  • Community Blood Drive @ CC's Worner Campus Center

    • Through Sept. 28, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

  • Mental Health Candidate Forum @ Penrose Library

    • Thu., Sept. 29, 5:30-7 p.m.

  • Creek Week @ various locations

    • Through Oct. 1

  • User Submitted
    Ballot Measure Forum @ Penrose Library

    • Tue., Oct. 11, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free
More »

More by J. Adrian Stanley

Most Commented On

Top Viewed Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2016, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation