Newly elected city councilors take oath April 18 

Newly elected Colorado Springs City Council members will take the oath of office at 10 a.m. on April 18 in the courtroom at the Pioneers Museum. The public is invited, but seating is limited and an overflow room in another part of the museum will carry a live video feed.

Winning reelection on April 4 were Don Knight, Jill Gaebler and Andy Pico; new members are Dave Geislinger, Richard Skorman and Yolanda Avila. All were endorsed by the Independent, which also urged "yes" votes on all three ballot measures, which passed by healthy margins on Election Day. Those include allowing the city to keep $12 million in excess revenue under the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights from 2016 and 2017; requiring a 60-percent majority of voters to approve sale of any significant portion of Colorado Springs Utilities, and granting the city authority to provide or partner with others to provide high-speed internet service.

City Council meets at 2 p.m. on April 18 at City Hall, 107 N. Nevada Ave., to choose leadership positions.