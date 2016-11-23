No Man's Land no more? 

click to enlarge File photo

Two contracts totaling nearly $22 million were approved on Nov. 15 by El Paso County Commissioners for revitalization of Colorado Avenue from 31st Street to Manitou Springs.

The long-awaited project includes a $1.96 million contract amendment for Felsburg Holt & Ullevig to complete the project's design, and a $19.7-million construction contract for Wildcat Construction Company of Colorado Springs.

The county said in a news release that work begins in January and will "transform" the corridor that's been dubbed "No Man's Land" due to its rundown condition and location as a forgotten and neglected link between Colorado Springs and Manitou.

Agencies working on the project include the county, Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, the Colorado Department of Transportation, the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority and Colorado Springs Utilities. The project includes burying utility lines, a new bridge over Fountain Creek, improved drainage, widening of 31st Street, pedestrian and bicycle access and trail connections.