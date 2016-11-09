Nobodys end their 15-year studio silence 

click to enlarge After a 15-year studio hiatus, local punk act Nobodys have released their new CD, which is also available on handsome lime-green or baby-blue vinyl.

As the year grinds to a close, many local artists are continuing to grace music lovers with new album releases. I'd say there was something in the water, but that somehow doesn't have quite the fun connotations it once did.

Local punk rock fans, especially, have a lot to be excited about in the new release department.

The Youthful Nothings recently celebrated the release of their debut LP, Neverland, with a rather eventful Halloween show at the Rocky Mountain Montessori Academy, of all places.

Joined by Saustro and the Fruity Loops, Endless Dicks, Shiii Whaaa, Cheap Perfume and A Bad Night for a Hero, likely the city's first foray into hosting rock shows at preschools was, by all measures, a success for all involved, even if noise ordinances may have prematurely ended the final set.

Long-running local punk act Nobodys have also delighted their fans with the recent release of their new LP, Hussy, on the Ohio-based Rad Girlfriend records. Not only is it their first new material since 2001's Less Hits More Tits, but the Hussy LP release is available in quite handsome, limited-edition lime-green or baby-blue vinyl.

The band will be taking its show on the road in support of the new release, with stops along the way in Chicago and Green Bay, Wisconsin, where they'll be playing alongside the Berkeley pop-punk band The Mr. T Experience.

On Nov. 11, popular local riot grrrl quartet Cheap Perfume (see interview, p. 49) will be throwing their new LP, Nailed It, into the ring with the first of two release shows.

You can catch them locally on Nov. 11 at the Flux Capacitor, where they'll be sharing the stage with You Never Were, The Youthful Nothings and Night of the Living Shred.

Their second album-release show will be taking place up in Denver at Hi-Dive on Nov. 13, where they'll be joined by Candace, Allout Helter and Hotel Bar.

Looking ahead, here's a further look at some shows of interest in the coming week:

On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the experimental and psychedelic sounds of San Francisco Bay Area band Samvega will be gracing the stage at Flux Capacitor, as part of the band's "The King Is Asleep" tour. Other acts appearing that evening will include Today's Paramount, Menagerie, The Lollygags and Sharone & the Wind.

Meanwhile, fans of alt-country will most likely enjoy the return of Boulder-based band Gasoline Lollipops and their promise to "make Americana great again" at Denver's Hi-Dive on Nov. 10. Poet's Row and Anthony Ruptak & the Midnight Friends will be sharing the bill.

Closer to home, you can look for New York-based electronic artist DJ 4B to play Rawkus on Nov. 10, with supporting sets by Tevindraft, LadiesMan 217 and LMI.

Then on Nov. 11, the inaugural Red Carpet Soul Jam event will be bringing Chicago-based R&B artist Donell Jones and Atlanta-based New Jack Swing quintet Silk to Colorado Springs City Auditorium.

Jones will be joined by local saxophone standout Tony Exum and actor/comedian Rodney Perry.

Nov. 12 will bring the UK-based electronic/dubstep producer Xilent to Rawkus, where he'll be joined by opening acts SVYR, Opal-ite and Rave Master Cave.

Meanwhile, the pop-punk stylings of Oklahoma City's Life Lessons will be coming to the Black Sheep Nov. 13, where they headliner will be joined by Indiana's The Weekend Classic and locals Sleeping In.

Finally, if you're into this sort of thing, nerd-rap pioneer and erstwhile Adult Swim animator mc chris will be taking the stage at the Black Sheep, where he'll be sharing the bill with MC Lars and Mega Ran on Nov. 14.

Send news, photos and music to reverb@csindy.com.