February 22, 2017 News » Local News

NORAD looking at upgrading defense systems 

click to enlarge The scene at the NORAD entrance in Cheyenne Mountain during a training operation. - U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO BY SENIOR AIRMAN TIFFANY DENAU
  • U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO BY SENIOR AIRMAN TIFFANY DENAU
  • The scene at the NORAD entrance in Cheyenne Mountain during a training operation.

Growing threats from North Korea, Russia and other countries have led the locally-based North American Aerospace Defense Command to look into upgrading sensors and tactics, TheWeeklyNews.ca in Canada reported Feb. 16.

NORAD commander Gen. Lori Robinson said at an Ottawa conference that some nations posing a threat to the United States and Canada now have the capability to launch missiles without entering North American air space, which she called "a game changer. Our legacy systems in NORAD are not designed to detect today's threat capabilities at range."

