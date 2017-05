click to enlarge Matthew Schniper

In a sudden move, on Saturday, April 29, downtown’s award-winning Nosh closed. The Blue Star Group — which owns Nosh as well as The Blue Star, La’au’s Taco Shop, and the Principal’s Office and Old School Bakery inside Ivywild School — announced the closure by press release that afternoon, confirming that a new concept was already in the works with partnering agency (and landlord) Nor’wood Development Group. Blue Star Group owner Joseph Coleman did not return calls for comment.