Nosh swings and misses 

click to enlarge Nosh's fried rice of the day. - MATTHEW SCHNIPER
  • Matthew Schniper
  • Nosh's fried rice of the day.
Though we applaud Nosh for finally updating its menu — now sprinkled with a pan-Asian influence — we once again experience inconsistency within the Blue Star Group. Dinner visits in recent months showed overall strong. But when in on a recent lunch day, Nosh basically bats 0 for 3.

First, a sushi salad ($11) of butter leaf wedges soaked in a nice citrus ponzu vinaigrette falls apart when its spicy tuna roll leads with hard, crunchy rice followed by an unpleasant fishy finish flavor. Next, a fried rice of the day (an overly steep $15), in this case bulgogi, sports one-note (soy sauce) rice (with no wok hay), and proper beef tenderness but none of the typical flavor depth (including mild sweetness) of the Korean favorite. Most disappointing, a pork belly BLT ($13) tastes not of the sacred gooey stuff nor added bacon nor pickled kale topping, but only of grill char — a ghost of a sandwich. We spy no listed “Chinese mustard” in the mix, receiving ramekins of Dijon and sweet mustard dip instead upon inquiry. A mystery all round.

