Notes of Blue doesn't stretch and boundaries for Jay Farrar fans 

Son Volt, "Notes of Blue"
Jay Farrar can be counted on to indulge his Beat poet-surrealist muse every now and then, as evidenced by Son Volt albums like Okemah & the Melody of Riot
and solo works like Terroir Blues
in which he pulls off lyrics every bit as inventive as Sturgill Simpson’s. But on Notes of Blue
— the first Son Volt studio album since 2013’s Honky Tonk
— the seminal Americana band are hell-bent on having a good boot-stompin’ time. While the sentiments behind tracks like “Back Against the Wall” and “Promise the World” may be well-suited to these bitter times, Farrar doesn’t aim for profundity so much as a comfortable hootenany. And while the bandleader is clearly not trying to stretch any boundaries on Notes of Blue
, fans will no doubt love it just the same.
File next to:
Drive-By Truckers, Blitzen Trapper, The Jayhawks