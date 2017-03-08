Notes of Blue doesn't stretch and boundaries for Jay Farrar fans 

click to enlarge Son Volt, "Notes of Blue"

Jay Farrar can be counted on to indulge his Beat poet-surrealist muse every now and then, as evidenced by Son Volt albums likeand solo works likein which he pulls off lyrics every bit as inventive as Sturgill Simpson's. But on— the first Son Volt studio album since 2013's— the seminal Americana band are hell-bent on having a good boot-stompin' time. While the sentiments behind tracks like "Back Against the Wall" and "Promise the World" may be well-suited to these bitter times, Farrar doesn't aim for profundity so much as a comfortable hootenany. And while the bandleader is clearly not trying to stretch any boundaries on, fans will no doubt love it just the same.