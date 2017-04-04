Nourish Organic Juice is a lot more than juice 

click to enlarge Matthew Schniper

Nourish poses a double threat to me: 1) being super close to our offices and 2) being composed of superfoods and healthy menus that always feel like a good choice. Contrary perhaps to the core vision of the spot, I seldom order the fresh-pressed juices, tending toward meal-sufficient, thick smoothies or something from the grab-and-go cooler.On a recent day this puts a Mediterranean salad ($7.95) in my hands, but not the type typical of our Middle Eastern eateries. Instead, curly kale clippings host garbanzos, cucumber, tomatoes, olives, peppers, red onions and carrot slivers, with an apple cider vinegar-potent lemon-garlic-mustard dressing laced with oregano essence. Salty sunflower seeds play garnish and lead well into a SunButter cup (a touch small for $2) dessert, creamy and intensely rich. Even better is a no-bake “granola bar” ($2.50) which I’d not think to call by that name when I bite into a lavishly fudgy, chocolate square packed with the crunch and chew of dried oat flakes, chia seeds, and pumpkin and Brazil nut bits. Sea salt spikes a smooth maple sweetness and I just want more.