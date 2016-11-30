November 30, 2016 News » Local News

Oil and gas blocked 

SHUTTERSTOCK
  Shutterstock

Colorado has long been a battleground for energy developers and environmentalists. This week, that latter group has cause to celebrate: Rocky Mountain Wild has successfully deferred 2 million acres of public lands from lease sales.

Over the past decade, the watchdog team of conservation biologists, geographic information system specialists and attorneys examined every parcel proposed for oil and gas development in Colorado, Utah and Wyoming. If proposed development was found to potentially threaten endangered or imperiled species, RMW pushed the the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to defer the parcel.

An RMW press release stated that its work is more important now than ever because President-elect Donald Trump's agenda is so anti-environment. The release added that an anonymous donor will match donations to RMW dollar-for-dollar "at this critical time."

The 2 million deferred acres are among more than 23 million federally owned acres in the state.

