May 10, 2017 News » Local News

Olympic museum to break ground 

The U.S. Olympic Museum and Hall of Fame will hold a groundbreaking event the morning of June 9. Details are pending.

The $75-million museum will be located at Sierra Madre Street and Vermijo Avenue, and is being funded with state tax money, donations and debt. Dick Celeste, chairman of the museum's board, says the goal is to open the facility in less than two years. The museum previously was to open in early 2018, just ahead of the Winter Olympics, but financing issues have delayed the project. It's one of four original City for Champions projects, which includes a downtown stadium, Air Force Academy visitors center and a Sports Medicine and Performance Center at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.

