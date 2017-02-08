February 08, 2017 News » Local News

One Colorado shares LGBTQ data, targets bigotry statewide 

click to enlarge COURTESY ONE COLORADO
  • Courtesy One Colorado
One Colorado, the state’s largest LGBTQ-rights advocacy organization, stopped in Colorado Springs on Jan. 31 as part of a statewide tour, which will hit 13 cities by the time it lands in Telluride on March 4.

The point of the tour was to share some early results of the organization’s 2016 needs assessment, a survey that included responses from more than 3,600 LGBTQ Coloradans.

One Colorado plans to use assessment data, gathered the first time since 2010, to prioritize their activism, while keeping in touch with the LGBTQ community outside Denver, where the organization is based.

Results showed that LGBTQ Coloradans are interested in advocating for LGBTQ youth by creating safer schools, fighting transphobia, ensuring medical care is available to all LGBTQ people and combating racism. One Colorado’s action steps to address these issues include continuing to grow its safe schools program and working to combat bigoted bills in the state legislature.

