Onsale dates announced for Pretty Lights, Mary J. Blige, and Imagine Dragons 

Three of Southern Colorado’s biggest music venues have just announced onsale dates for shows that are virtually guaranteed to sell out quickly.The scenic Red Rocks Amphitheatre, which kicks its 2017 season into gear this weekend with Elephant Revival and the Global Dub Festival, has also announced two new shows — Pretty Lights and the Dillon Francis-headlined Hard Record Rocks Tour — both of which go on sale this Friday.Meanwhile, the Colorado Convention Center’s Bellco Theatre will soon be selling tickets for its Mary J. Blige, Joe Rogan, and Paramore shows, while the Pepsi Center has just announced an Imagine Dragons show that goes on sale Friday.With that, here’s this week’s full list of new show announcements and onsale dates:On sale Friday, May 19• Anarbor, Marquis Theater, Denver, July 17• “Hard Record Rocks,” with Dillon Francis, DJ Mustard, Destructo, and others, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, July 28• Pretty Lights, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Aug. 11 & 12• August Alsina, Summit Music Hall, Denver, Aug. 22• Mary J. Blige, Bellco Theatre at the Colorado Convention Center, Denver, Sept. 6• Between the Buried and Me, Summit Music Hall, Denver, Oct. 3• Imagine Dragons, Pepsi Center, Denver, Oct. 14• Joe Rogan, Bellco Theatre at the Colorado Convention Center, Nov. 17Wednesday, May 24• Paramore, Best Coast, Bellco Theatre, Denver, Sept. 21On sale now• Nina Storey, Soiled Dove Underground, Denver, May 27• OK Go, Gothic Theatre, Denver, June 9• Blue October, Pikes Peak International Raceway, June 22• Eagle Rock Gospel Singers, Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, Denver, July 14• Kap G, Black Sheep, July 20• Bobby Rush, Daniels Hall, Denver, July 22• “KS 107.5 Summer Jam,” with Ludacris, Kid Ink, and others, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Denver, July 28• Khalid, Ogden Theatre, Denver, Aug. 21• Delbert McClinton, Odgen Theatre, Denver, Sept. 16• Tove Lo, Ogden Theatre, Denver, Sept. 20• The xx, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, Oct. 9• Tash Sultana, Ogden Theatre, Denver, Oct. 16