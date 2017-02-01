February 01, 2017 News » Local News

"Over the River" installation canceled 

click to enlarge "Over the River" rendering. - CHRISTO
  • Christo
  • "Over the River" rendering.

World-renowned artist Christo has sidelined long-gestating plans for Over the River, a massive art installation consisting of 5.9 miles of shimmery silver fabric suspended over a section of the Arkansas River. As he explained to The New York Times, the federal government owns the land where the piece was to be set up, and he "can't do a project that benefits this landlord." Rather than go into detail on his views of President Donald Trump, he told the Times that "the decision speaks for itself."

Since Christo selected the Arkansas River as the site for this piece, he's faced stiff legal resistance, mainly from a local environmental coalition, Rags Over the Arkansas River, or ROAR. At the time of the announcement, Christo was waiting for a decision by a federal appeals court, the latest in a five-year legal battle over an environmental impact statement conducted by the Bureau of Land Management. Whatever the decision, he'll instead be focusing on a project in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, titled The Mastaba.

  • "The decision speaks for itself."

