Palacio aspires for DNC chair 

Rick Palacio, chair of the Colorado Democratic Party, is one of 10 seeking the vice chair position of the Democratic National Committee in the Feb. 25 vote at the DNC meeting in Atlanta.

On Jan. 27, Palacio, state Dem chair since 2011, released a list of 15 supporters from across the nation, including U.S. Reps. Jared Polis and Ed Perlmutter of Colorado.

Palacio is the first Latino and first openly gay man in battleground Colorado to hold the office of chair for a major party.