April 27, 2017 Food & Drink » Food News

Phantom Canyon unveils new banquet hall 

By

click to enlarge Formality that Phantom Canyon couldn't provide before. - GRIFFIN SWARTZELL
  • Griffin Swartzell
  • Formality that Phantom Canyon couldn't provide before.

The Springs' oldest brewery still in operation, Phantom Canyon Brewing Company (2 E. Pikes Peak Ave., phantomcanyon.com), has unveiled its renovated third floor banquet hall and event space. It can host up to 180 and includes a bar and kitchen, separate from the two floors below. Decor-wise, the area has little in common with the tavern-ish floors below, decorated with dark gray woods on white. The space is clearly designed to offer a degree of formality that Phantom Canyon couldn't provide before.

At an unveiling happy hour earlier this month, executive chef Sean Patrick Radley shared a few dishes to be added to the Phantom Canyon menu, including a vegan green chile. Also in the works, Radley has started creating a custom smoker, to be used for wings and beef brisket.

"Depending on how everything goes when summer hits, I'd like to do my pork in there, but I'll probably still cold smoke some things in the electric smoker [we're using now]," he says, explaining that he's mostly concerned about capacity. "We go through a ridiculous amount of pork."

click to enlarge GRIFFIN SWARTZELL
  • Griffin Swartzell

Radley also talks up a new Sunday brunch menu. He's particularly happy with a Smoked Salmon Benedict Royale, featuring puff pastry, cold-smoked salmon, pickled red onions, fresh spinach, poached eggs, and diner's choice of three hollandaise sauces. Beyond a traditional, he's made a bright green avocado-based rendition, and a third sporting house-made hot sauce aged in Axe & the Oak whiskey barrels.


