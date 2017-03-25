Pho 28 shows strong among Springs Vietnamese spots 

There's a bit of confusion online as folks continue to post comments aimed at Pho 82, the prior name for this spot. But staffers tell me the current management has been in charge at Pho 28 for a couple of years. Numeric woes aside, it shows strong for an item not typically seen (at least locally) at Vietnamese spots: lamb.

First I nab lamb lettuce wraps ($7.99), served as a pile of greens with rice noodles and thin, charred strips of the meat, well marinated. Assemble a wrap then dip it into a nicely non-cloying nuoc cham sauce; bites with fresh mint highlight the classic pairing of that herb to offset lamb's gaminess. Next, the protein appears as an interesting pad Thai option ($10.99), a fusion of the Thai classic and lighter Vietnamese styling. Char flavor leads beautifully, with a fried egg on the side and abundant bean sprout garnish. The sauce sees tamarind and chili pastes, fish sauce and a dried chili powder, which makes my "hot" order truly so.