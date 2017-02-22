February 22, 2017 Food & Drink » Recipes

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Physical Education 

Loyal Coffee

Tools

click to enlarge BRIENNE BOORTZ
  • Brienne Boortz

Ingredients

4 mint leaves

¼ oz. simple syrup

2 oz. 291 Fresh Whiskey

½ oz. fresh lemon juice

¾ oz. Plymouth Sloe Gin

lemon twist for garnish

Directions

Chill a cocktail glass. Place mint leaves and simple syrup into a shaker and muddle. Add whiskey, lemon juice and gin. Shake vigorously with ice. Strain through a Hawthorne strainer — the one with the spring — and a tea strainer into the chilled cocktail glass. Serve with a lemon twist.

Aftertaste

This is a cocktail I made for a 291 Whiskey competition when bartending at The Principal's Office. It's fresh, simple, approachable, and has stellar color. It features the world-class 291 beautifully and carries a romantic vibe.

— Submitted by co-owner Tyler Hill

More Recipes »

  • Loyal Coffee

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , ,

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Recipes

Popular Events

  • Staff Pick
    GalaxyFest 2017 @ Antlers Hotel

    • Feb. 24-26

  • User Submitted
    2017 Mumbo Jumbo Gumbo Cook-Off @ Soda Springs Park

    • Sat., Feb. 25, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Two samples for $1

  • 26th Annual Wine Festival of Colorado Springs @ The Broadmoor

    • Fri., March 3

  • User Submitted
    Havana Cabana Party @ Urban Steam Coffee Bar

    • Fri., Feb. 24, 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Free

  • User Submitted
    Songwriter Showcase @ The Gold Room

    • Third Tuesday of every month, 7-11 p.m. Continues through May 30 Free
More »

Recent Comments

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2017, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation