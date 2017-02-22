Physical Education 

4 mint leaves
¼ oz. simple syrup
2 oz. 291 Fresh Whiskey
½ oz. fresh lemon juice
¾ oz. Plymouth Sloe Gin
lemon twist for garnish
Chill a cocktail glass. Place mint leaves and simple syrup into a shaker and muddle. Add whiskey, lemon juice and gin. Shake vigorously with ice. Strain through a Hawthorne strainer — the one with the spring — and a tea strainer into the chilled cocktail glass. Serve with a lemon twist.
This is a cocktail I made for a 291 Whiskey competition when bartending at The Principal's Office. It's fresh, simple, approachable, and has stellar color. It features the world-class 291 beautifully and carries a romantic vibe.
— Submitted by co-owner Tyler Hill
