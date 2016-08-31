Pickleball has arrived 

click to enlarge File photo

If you've visited the city's tennis courts in recent years, then you've probably figured out two things: 1) Pickleball is a sport. Yes, really. 2) Pickleball players are seriously into pickleball.

Actually, pickleball — which USAPA Pickleball calls a sport that "combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong" — is one of America's fastest-growing sports. Which is why, on Aug. 29, the city unveiled 15 new pickleball courts at Monument Valley Park, just in time to host the Great Plains Regional Pickleball Tournament, Sept. 7-11.

The new courts were the result of fundraising by the Pikes Peak Pickleball Association, construction management by the city's Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS), support from the PRCS TOPS Working Committee, and the work of a local contractor.