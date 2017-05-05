Pikes Peak Birding and Nature Festival has it all 

click to enlarge
The 3rd annual Pikes Peak Birding and Nature Festival, coming up on May 19-21st, has something for anyone interested in birding, bugs and nature.
According to Nancy Bernard, Supervisor at El Paso County's Fountain Creek Nature Center, the festival brings an opportunity to go birding with local experts in areas not normally open to the general public. A cooperative effort of several organizations including Colorado Springs, El Paso County and Colorado State Parks, the festival should also draw people who are just curious about the birds they see in the Pikes Peak region.
Attendees can sign up for bird walks at Manitou Lake, Aiken Canyon Preserve, Cheyenne Mountain State Park or Chico Basin, to name a few, as well as an opportunity to participate in Bird Banding, which helps researchers track the migratory activities of birds.
But the event isn't just about birds — don't forget about the bugs. Pikes Peak Community College's Wild Things student science group will be offering the "What's in Your Backyard?" program, displaying live spiders (tarantulas!) and other insects with the Mile High Bug Club.
Almost all events during the festival, such as the festivals kick-off and auction with a keynote address from noted adventurer Bill Schmoker, require advance registration
. Sign up soon as events are expect to fill up quickly. Some events are open to the public and do not require registration, like the Hummingbird Experience at Colorado Springs' North Cheyenne Cañon Park.
Happy trails!
Bob Falcone is a retired firefighter, photographer, hiker, college instructor, business owner and author of Hiking Bob's Tips, Tricks and Trails, available via his website. He has lived in Colorado Springs for 25 years. Follow him on Twitter (@hikingbob), Facebook (Hiking Bob), Instagram (@HikingBob_CO) or visit his website (Hikingbob.com). E-mail questions, comments, suggestions, etc to Bob: info@hikingbob.com.