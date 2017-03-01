March 01, 2017 News » Local News

Pikes Peak Library District introduces Career Online High School 

click to enlarge 481850_579735668705637_1480576197_n.jpg

Pikes Peak Library District has launched Career Online High School via for-profit company Gale, owned by education and technology giant Cengage. Though the district didn't disclose how much the firm is being paid, a spokesman said funding is coming from the PPLD Foundation and Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District and there's no cost to students.

The new program will offer accredited high school diplomas and credentialed career certificates to students 17 and older within the district's service area. Focus areas for certificates include child care and education, certified protection officer, certified transportation services, office management, homeland security, general career prep and professional skills, retail customer skills and food service skills.

Find more information at ppld.org/cohs.

