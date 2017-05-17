Search
May 17, 2017 News » Noted

Pikes Peak Summit House project delayed 

click to enlarge Artist rendering - FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
  • Artist rendering

The Summit House project atop Pikes Peak has been delayed pending an environmental assessment (EA). Via spokeswoman Krithika Prashant, the city reports the U.S. Forest Service is consulting with the State Historic Preservation Office and the National Park Service on the EA. The summit is a National Historic Landmark.

The draft EA will be released for public comment, and the process will conclude later this summer. A public meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. June 1 at Ivywild School to present results of a Fundraising Feasibility Study by the Benefactor Group.

