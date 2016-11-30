Planned Parenthood shooting, one year removed 

click to enlarge File photo

On Nov. 27, 2015, a standoff between police and a deranged gunman at the Planned Parenthood clinic in northwest Colorado Springs ended in the deaths of three people, including a police officer, and the arrest of Robert L. Dear Jr., who later declared himself a "warrior for the babies."

Since then, dozens of officers have been recognized with awards, including the Colorado Springs Police Department's Medal of Valor, a lawsuit has been filed against Planned Parenthood on behalf of those killed alleging failed security policies, and 179 charges were filed against Dear, who remains incompetent to stand trial.

The anniversary prompted a statement from Mayor John Suthers. "I said in the hours that followed that we would not be defined by the events of that day, but rather by our city's response. In the last year, we have had the opportunity to remember those we lost, Officer Garrett Swasey, Jennifer Markovsky and Ke'Arre Stewart... In remembering, recovering and recognizing our heroes, I believe we have displayed our resiliency to the world."

Planned Parenthood reopened its Colorado Springs clinic in February.

On Nov. 7, the Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition requested a Colorado Supreme Court committee adopt a rule to set a uniform standard for sealing court files in criminal cases, citing the Dear case as one reason why. Affidavits in the case have remained sealed from the public.