Political groups poured hundreds of thousands of dollars into city election 

One dark money group spent nearly twice as much on the April 4 Colorado Springs City Council election than the combined total of all other political action committee contributions to candidates, campaign finance reports show.

Colorado Citizens Protecting Our Constitution's independent expenditure committee spent $241,800 campaigning for Greg Basham, Chuck Fowler, Deborah Hendrix, Lynette Crow-Iverson and Andy Pico. CCPOC is run by Republican functionaries. (Council seats are nonpartisan.)

All other PACs spent a combined total of about $121,800 as donations to candidates. (Sierra Club spent $21,369 campaigning for Richard Skorman and Jill Gaebler, but didn't give to their campaigns. International Association of Fire Fighters Local 5 gave to candidates and also spent about $4,590 campaigning online for Gaebler, Skorman and Don Knight.)

The largest PAC donors who gave to candidates were the Housing and Building Association of Colorado Springs, at $68,000, and Colorado Springs Forward, at $27,400. Both supported the same slate as CCPOC.

Excluding PAC money, candidates raised a combined total of roughly $289,000, meaning the Council election has involved contributions totaling about $683,000.

In addition, a "vote yes" committee for a measure to allow the city to keep $12 million in excess money from 2016 and 2017 drew contributions of $66,400. The I Am Created Equal group spent $7,000 opposing the measure.