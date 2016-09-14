Pork tenderloin with Pickled Pineapple 

For Pork Tenderloin:
4 8 oz. pork tenderloins, cleaned of silverskin
kosher salt
cracked black pepper
For Ginger Hoisin Glaze:
1 c. unagi (eel) sauce
1 c. hoisin sauce
¾ c. soy sauce
¾ c. dry sherry
6 cloves garlic, minced
6 tbsp. sugar
1 tsp. Chinese 5 spice
1 tbsp. sesame oil
1 tbsp. sweet soy sauce
2 tbsp. chopped fresh ginger
¼ c. rice wine vinegar
For Pickled Pineapple Relish:
4 c. fresh pineapple, cleaned, cored and cut into ½-inch dice
1½ c. fresh lime juice
2 tbsp. fish sauce
1 tbsp. Sriracha
5 cloves
For garnish:
basil oil
taino leaf, chiffonade (available at Asian Pacific Market)
For Pork Tenderloin:
Season with kosher salt and cracked black pepper. Pan sear over medium-high heat, cooking to an internal temperature of 135 degrees. Rest pork when cooked.
For Ginger Hoisin Glaze:
Purée all ingredients in a blender and pass through a fine-mesh strainer. Reserve at room temperature.
For Pickled Pineapple Relish:
Place all ingredients in a non-reactive container and allow to marinate for a minimum of 72 hours. Remove pineapple and pulse in a food processor to a rough-chopped consistency.
To plate:
Apply hoisin glaze, basil oil and Sriracha to plating surface. (Reserve remaining hoisin glaze for another use.) Cut pork tenderloin into equal-sized medallions and arrange on the sauce. Top with pineapple relish and taino garnish. Keep the Sriracha handy for friends who like it spicy.
When I received the invite to submit this recipe, I'd recently seen the whole "Pineapple does/does not belong on pizza" debate on the Book of Face. I naturally love the combination of pork and pineapple (on 'za or otherwise) so I didn't see what the fuss was about. It did get me thinking about pickled pineapple though, and I thought it would pair well with a version of the sauce we use at Flying Horse on our lettuce wraps.
— Submitted by executive sous chef Eric Hill