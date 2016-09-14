Pork tenderloin with Pickled Pineapple 

click to enlarge

Ingredients

For Pork Tenderloin:

4 8 oz. pork tenderloins, cleaned of silverskin

kosher salt

cracked black pepper

For Ginger Hoisin Glaze:

1 c. unagi (eel) sauce

1 c. hoisin sauce

¾ c. soy sauce

¾ c. dry sherry

6 cloves garlic, minced

6 tbsp. sugar

1 tsp. Chinese 5 spice

1 tbsp. sesame oil

1 tbsp. sweet soy sauce

2 tbsp. chopped fresh ginger

¼ c. rice wine vinegar

For Pickled Pineapple Relish:

4 c. fresh pineapple, cleaned, cored and cut into ½-inch dice

1½ c. fresh lime juice

2 tbsp. fish sauce

1 tbsp. Sriracha

5 cloves

For garnish:

basil oil

taino leaf, chiffonade (available at Asian Pacific Market)

Instructions

For Pork Tenderloin:

Season with kosher salt and cracked black pepper. Pan sear over medium-high heat, cooking to an internal temperature of 135 degrees. Rest pork when cooked.

For Ginger Hoisin Glaze:

Purée all ingredients in a blender and pass through a fine-mesh strainer. Reserve at room temperature.

For Pickled Pineapple Relish:

Place all ingredients in a non-reactive container and allow to marinate for a minimum of 72 hours. Remove pineapple and pulse in a food processor to a rough-chopped consistency.

To plate:

Apply hoisin glaze, basil oil and Sriracha to plating surface. (Reserve remaining hoisin glaze for another use.) Cut pork tenderloin into equal-sized medallions and arrange on the sauce. Top with pineapple relish and taino garnish. Keep the Sriracha handy for friends who like it spicy.

Aftertaste

When I received the invite to submit this recipe, I'd recently seen the whole "Pineapple does/does not belong on pizza" debate on the Book of Face. I naturally love the combination of pork and pineapple (on 'za or otherwise) so I didn't see what the fuss was about. It did get me thinking about pickled pineapple though, and I thought it would pair well with a version of the sauce we use at Flying Horse on our lettuce wraps.

— Submitted by executive sous chef Eric Hill