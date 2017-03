click to enlarge Shutterstock

Did you forget to return that book you checked out for an American history final in 1995? Have you avoided the library ever since? Good news: Return that book to the Pikes Peak Library District before March 20 and you won't have to pay any fines. PPLD is offering amnesty through March 19 for people who return library materials. Earlier, PPLD eliminated fines on kid and teen materials and lowered overdue fines for DVDs and video games.