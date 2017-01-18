Prime 25 opens in Ivywild; Red Leg announces new brew 

Steaking a claim

The Ivywild neighborhood steak-and-seafood spot Prime 25 (1605 S. Tejon St., prime25.com) — co-owned by the Guadagnolis, the folks behind many downtown clubs, including Cowboys and The Mansion — held its soft opening last Saturday, Jan. 7. What was supposed to be a quiet, 40-diner evening, according to General Manager Alison West, blew up, and the restaurant seated 200 patrons that night.

"It's been so fun but so busy," she says of the restaurant's first week.

Dylan Montanio, a veteran of TILL and the Garden of the Gods Market and Café, is executive chef. West says around "80 percent" of his dishes are gluten free, and some vegan options will show up from time to time. The menu will change weekly, even daily, based on what the kitchen deems its freshest and best options.

Right now, they're getting their meat and seafood from Shamrock Foods, but they're looking at Corner Post Meats and Wild Woman Fish Co. for local options.

She's working with Tori Binkowski and Ryan Sunderland, both formerly of 503W, to build a cocktail program, featuring a selection of classics and seasonal drinks, often using local distillers.

With the restaurant's high price point in mind — most entrées run around $30, and on the menu we saw, even the burger hits $19 — West notes that their happy hour will include discounted appetizers maxing out at $12, as well as $4 beers and $7 well and martini drinks. Down the line, she plans to open up the patio and upstairs lounge as a more affordable, casual option as well. Patrons can expect a cocktail and steak tartare for under $30.

À la carte

• After 25 years, Elaine and Dominique Chavanon have retired and sold the Marigold Café and Bakery (4605 Centennial Blvd., marigoldcafeandbakery.com) to locally owned Silver Star Investments.

"We decided it's time to do something else," says Elaine. "With looming minimum wage increase, we felt like didn't want to continue the business." She says current staff will not change, and one of Silver Star's priorities will be honoring and maintaining the restaurant's legacy.

• Red Leg Brewing Company (4630 Forge Road, redlegbrewing.com) has brewed and now released an exclusive beer for The Broadmoor (1 Lake Ave., broadmoor.com). It's called Prospector's Pick kölsch-style ale. The collaboration has been in the works for a year, according to Krista Heinicke, food and beverage office manager and public relations for the resort. Look for the beer across the Broadmoor's properties and on-tap at Red Leg.

Red Leg has also rebranded its Howitzer amber ale as Ivy 100, to honor the 100th anniversary of the 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson. It will be sold exclusively in its commemorative can through the day of the Division's centennial: December 10, 2017.