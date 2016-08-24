August 24, 2016 News » Local News

ProgressNow opposes ColoradoCare 

The liberal group ProgressNow Colorado has come out against Amendment 69, or ColoradoCare, the citizen-driven ballot question that aims to create universal health care in Colorado by using taxes to fund insurance for most Coloradans.

ProgressNow cited findings by the Colorado Health Institute (CHI) and NARAL Pro-Choice Colorado. CHI's recent study suggested ColoradoCare could face problems generating sustainable funding, though backers say their own studies show that it would have enough money. NARAL, meanwhile, is concerned that state law would prevent ColoradoCare from covering abortions.

ProgressNow's stance — along with recent opposition from State House Majority Leader Crisanta Duran, a Democrat — is evidence of a growing divide among progressives on the plan.

"The truth is, nothing would make progressives in Colorado happier than taking a bold step toward single-payer health care," ProgressNow Colorado executive director Ian Silverii says. "But there are real policy problems with Amendment 69 that its supporters did not anticipate. When our trusted partners on the issue of protecting reproductive choice tell us that a measure could create serious roadblocks for women who need abortions [and] one of the state's leading health care research organizations tells us this is a plan that doesn't work fiscally, we have to take that seriously."


