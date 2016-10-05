Project Cope seeks funds for LEAP program 

click to enlarge File photo

Winter brings heating bills many struggle to afford. Colorado Springs Utilities has two programs for those people.

The Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) provides federal funds from Nov. 1-April 30 to those who qualify including income caps (bit.ly/2dmIvuE). Last winter, the program provided $2,800,102 to 5,002 households.

Project Cope, Utilities' year-round program, is starting its annual fundraising push (projectcopecs.org/index.htm). "It's for any customer that's basically facing an emergency situation," says Susan Presti, community relations department manager.

Utilities matches gifts up to $500,000 a year, and the fund usually raises another $500,000, half from individuals and half from companies and foundations.