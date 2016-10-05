October 05, 2016 News » Local News

Project Cope seeks funds for LEAP program 

By

Winter brings heating bills many struggle to afford. Colorado Springs Utilities has two programs for those people.

The Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) provides federal funds from Nov. 1-April 30 to those who qualify including income caps (bit.ly/2dmIvuE). Last winter, the program provided $2,800,102 to 5,002 households.

Project Cope, Utilities' year-round program, is starting its annual fundraising push (projectcopecs.org/index.htm). "It's for any customer that's basically facing an emergency situation," says Susan Presti, community relations department manager.

Utilities matches gifts up to $500,000 a year, and the fund usually raises another $500,000, half from individuals and half from companies and foundations.

