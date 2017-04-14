Proposed bike center seeks to expand cycling activities 

click to enlarge
-
Colorado Springs Parks Dept
-
Some features available for proposed bike park.
A proposed "bike center" as part of the Colorado Springs parks system could provide a wide variety of activities to the large cycling community in the region.
Medicine Wheel Trail Advocates is working with the city parks department to develop a plan for the center. According to Cory Sutela, president of Medicine Wheel Trail Advocates, the center could include everything from basic skills courses for beginners to downhill runs. With many different features, families or groups with riders of widely varying skills could recreate together. By way of example, Sutela points to Boulder's Valmont Bike Park
to what a bike center here could look like. The driving force behind building a bike center is the 2014 city-wide parks master plan, which includes building more cycling opportunities in Colorado Springs.
But the real determination of what a bike center here could look like will be made by the potential users. At a recent open house, representatives from Medicine Wheel and the parks department displayed photos of Valmont Park and asked attendees what features and amenities they'd like to see. According to David Deitemeyer of the city parks department, responses included amenities beyond just cycling like playground equipment, a dog park, adventure sports, a bike repair and/or rental shop, food trucks and picnic areas, to name a few. According to Deitemeyer, it was apparent that those attending the open house were leaning towards making a bike center a full day destination.
More open houses and opportunities for public input occur in the future.
Happy (cycling) Trails!
Bob Falcone is a retired firefighter, photographer, hiker, college instructor, business owner and author of Hiking Bob's Tips, Tricks and Trails, available via his website. He has lived in Colorado Springs for 25 years. Follow him on Twitter (@hikingbob), Facebook (Hiking Bob), Instagram (@HikingBob_CO) or visit his website (Hikingbob.com). E-mail questions, comments, suggestions, etc to Bob: info@hikingbob.com.