March 03, 2017 Food & Drink » Food News

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Pub Dog Colorado wrapping up construction, to open soon 

By

Tools

click to enlarge A rendering of the Pub Dog Colorado space.
  • A rendering of the Pub Dog Colorado space.
Now in the works for around four years, Pub Dog Colorado (2207 Bott Ave., pubdogcolorado.com) is getting close to opening — possibly as soon as April, says Scott Downs, patriarch of the owning/operating Downs family. The restaurant sets itself apart by being the only eatery in Colorado where diners can bring their dogs inside with them. Half of the restaurant will be a normal, dog-free pub, but the other half will feature a patio and artificial turf pup play area, walled off but for an order and delivery window. Sorry, would-be servers — that means no petting pooches on the job.

“Our staff... have to have basic medical training,” says Downs. “We have to have training from dog handlers. We have to have training from service dog people.”

For food, expect a menu anchored around pizzas and sandwiches. Single serving ‘zas will cost around $8 to $9. For sandwiches, expect seven to eight offerings, ranging from traditional to oddball, including a grilled PBJ with a secret ingredient for extra crunch. They’ll also offer eight Colorado craft beers, including a contract-brewed house amber ale. Downs can’t say from whom until they get their liquor license in mid-March, nor will he list any other beers they hope to pour — except for Bristol’s Laughing Lab. Having that on tap, he says, is just mandatory.

More Food News »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , ,

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Food News

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2017, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation