Pub Dog Colorado wrapping up construction, to open soon 

A rendering of the Pub Dog Colorado space.
Now in the works for around four years, Pub Dog Colorado (2207 Bott Ave., pubdogcolorado.com
) is getting close to opening — possibly as soon as April, says Scott Downs, patriarch of the owning/operating Downs family. The restaurant sets itself apart by being the only eatery in Colorado where diners can bring their dogs inside with them. Half of the restaurant will be a normal, dog-free pub, but the other half will feature a patio and artificial turf pup play area, walled off but for an order and delivery window. Sorry, would-be servers — that means no petting pooches on the job.
“Our staff... have to have basic medical training,” says Downs. “We have to have training from dog handlers. We have to have training from service dog people.”
For food, expect a menu anchored around pizzas and sandwiches. Single serving ‘zas will cost around $8 to $9. For sandwiches, expect seven to eight offerings, ranging from traditional to oddball, including a grilled PBJ with a secret ingredient for extra crunch. They’ll also offer eight Colorado craft beers, including a contract-brewed house amber ale. Downs can’t say from whom until they get their liquor license in mid-March, nor will he list any other beers they hope to pour — except for Bristol’s Laughing Lab. Having that on tap, he says, is just mandatory.