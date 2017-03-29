Header Promo Spot
Search
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 30, 2017 News » Local News

Pueblo Chieftain publisher Bob Rawlings passes away at 92 

By

Tools

click to enlarge Pueblo Chieftain publisher Bob Rawlings cira 2005 - FILE PHOTOS
  • File photos
  • Pueblo Chieftain publisher Bob Rawlings cira 2005


Bob Rawlings, longtime publisher of The Pueblo Chieftain and staunch advocate for southern Colorado, died March 24 at the age of 92, the Chieftain reported. Rawlings was raised in Las Animas, graduated from Colorado College, served in the Navy during World War II and helped liberate prisoners of war. He started at the newspaper in 1947 and worked through the ranks to become publisher. At his death, he was chairman and editor.

Rawlings wrote scathing editorials about Colorado Springs Utilities' Southern Delivery System water pipeline project, and demanded that local officials require Colorado Springs to install stormwater controls to prevent floods in Pueblo.

In a 2005 Independent story, Rawlings was quoted this way about Fountain Creek: "Look at that. Garbage and raw sewage, used condoms and a few dead cats. The sewers of Colorado Springs, dumped straight into Fountain Creek and sent to Pueblo."


More Local News »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , ,

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Local News

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2017, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation