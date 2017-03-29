Pueblo Chieftain publisher Bob Rawlings passes away at 92 

click to enlarge File photos

Bob Rawlings, longtime publisher of The Pueblo Chieftain and staunch advocate for southern Colorado, died March 24 at the age of 92, the Chieftain reported. Rawlings was raised in Las Animas, graduated from Colorado College, served in the Navy during World War II and helped liberate prisoners of war. He started at the newspaper in 1947 and worked through the ranks to become publisher. At his death, he was chairman and editor.

Rawlings wrote scathing editorials about Colorado Springs Utilities' Southern Delivery System water pipeline project, and demanded that local officials require Colorado Springs to install stormwater controls to prevent floods in Pueblo.

In a 2005 Independent story, Rawlings was quoted this way about Fountain Creek: "Look at that. Garbage and raw sewage, used condoms and a few dead cats. The sewers of Colorado Springs, dumped straight into Fountain Creek and sent to Pueblo."