Pueblo County joins EPA suit against Colorado Springs over stormwater issues 

On Feb. 8, Pueblo County Commissioners filed a motion to join the Environmental Protection Agency's suit against the City of Colorado Springs over Clean Water Act violations. Pueblo is directly affected by the Springs' stormwater discharge, which has at times caused elevated E. Coli levels as well as flooding and erosion. While an email from Pueblo County spokesperson Paris Carmichael states that it is not trying to start a fight with Colorado Springs, the move could be viewed as provocative considering that the Springs recently agreed to spend $460 million on stormwater projects over the next 20 years in an effort to allay Pueblo's concerns.