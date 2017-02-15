February 15, 2017 News » Local News

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Pueblo County joins EPA suit against Colorado Springs over stormwater issues 

By

Tools

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO
  • File photo

On Feb. 8, Pueblo County Commissioners filed a motion to join the Environmental Protection Agency's suit against the City of Colorado Springs over Clean Water Act violations. Pueblo is directly affected by the Springs' stormwater discharge, which has at times caused elevated E. Coli levels as well as flooding and erosion. While an email from Pueblo County spokesperson Paris Carmichael states that it is not trying to start a fight with Colorado Springs, the move could be viewed as provocative considering that the Springs recently agreed to spend $460 million on stormwater projects over the next 20 years in an effort to allay Pueblo's concerns.

More Local News »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , , ,

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Local News

Popular Events

  • Green Cities Energy Coalition Group @ Penrose Library

    • Tue., Feb. 21, 3:30-5 p.m.

  • Protect Our Healthcare Rally @ Acacia Park

    • Sat., Feb. 25, 2-4 p.m.

  • User Submitted
    Pro-Choice Valentine Drive (Get Involved)

  • Friends of Monument Valley Park Annual Meeting @ First Lutheran Church

    • Wed., Feb. 22, 7-8:30 p.m.

  • Wild Whiskers @ Shining Mountain Golf Club

    • Sat., March 4, 4:30 p.m. $40
More »

Recent Comments

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2017, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation