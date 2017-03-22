Pueblo permits eight retail marijuana dispensaries to seek licensing 

click to enlarge File photo

In November, voters said "yes" to recreational marijuana sales in the city of Pueblo after their local representatives had initially opted out right after legalization.

Taking their cue, Pueblo City Council decided to permit eight total stores — four north of the Arkansas River and four south — for retail sales. These stores must also adhere to additional boundaries, including a 300-foot buffer zone for residential areas, a 500-foot buffer zone for substance abuse centers, and a 1,000-foot buffer zone for schools.

Fifteen licenses were submitted to the five-member local licensing authority, which ranked the applicants based on a point system. The lucky eight can now move ahead with local licensing, which includes public hearings on each of the new retail locations. If any of the shops do not complete licensing, then the next applicant in line will be given a chance.