Queer Etymology 

"Being queer means leading a different sort of
life. It's not about the mainstream, profit-margins,
patriotism, patriarchy or being assimilated. It's not about
executive directors, privilege and elitism. It's about
being on the margins, defining ourselves; it's about gender-
fuck and secrets, what's beneath the belt and deep inside
the heart; it's about the night." — Queer Nation
on ______ street
____as folk
smear the___
____nation
we're here we're ____
here, we determine if this word
is the gun or the knife:
a gun has one purpose
but a knife has many
both pull muscle from skin
can pull breath from lung
but you can't open a letter with a gun
you can't butter your toast
in the morning with a pistol
one changes more radically
based on the hand that holds it
but both can shine like PTSD
regardless of the hand that holds them
who should set down the weapon
who should set down their grief
when does language become too big
for the bodies we try to shove it in
can we free ourselves
with a blade of a word
when the bi cycles
and the dyke bows to water
when gender transgresses binary
and sexuality becomes an ace
we keep up our sleeve
when does the knife become the murder weapon
and when does it become the love letter opener
and when does a fence in Wyoming
become a gallows
and when does a webcam become a weapon
rather than a tool for communication(1)
when Queer Nation wrenched the word,
blade-end, from the hands that kept
trying to hold it
hostage, they did so
because the hands that built the cage
do not get to own the word
or the air inside of it
and now this word that has been so used
to outline our names in chalk
now renders us ephemera
try to outline this:
not bisexual homoromantic genderqueer as in
"here is my life, for you, on the platter of my tongue"
but queer as in
"my sex, my body, my love"
belongs to me.
can't be held in language like that
was not always given a name for a reason:
not like closet
more like
how there is no word
for the mosaic
a sky becomes
when filtered through branches
not every good thing needs a name
needs to be separated
on the island of
gold star lesbian(2)
and kinsey(3) bear
neutrois(4) with new pronouns
queer man and woman
the world reads as straight
here we are: we
are not what the world
who made that word
wanted us to be
and what a joy it is
to not quite fit
that standard
here, let us
celebrate
our exclusion
together
1 Matthew Shepard was beaten, tortured and left to die on a fence near Laramie, Wyoming, by two straight men. Tyler Clementi committed suicide after his roommate used a webcam to record him and another man kissing.
2 A lesbian who has never slept with a man.
3 Kinsey 4 — Mostly gay, but kinda not. Based on the Kinsey Scale, a scale for measuring sexuality, although based in a binary system. Bear — a large gay man, often with a lot of body hair. You can google it, but you might find porn.
4 A non-binary identity that is defined as a sort of "neutral" or "null" gender.
Editor's note: Local artist Rosa Byun contributed to this piece in its original form, as seen in the 2/15 print edition of the Independent.
