Rakim at the Black Sheep, The Orwells in Denver, and more local shows 

Rakim, whose ‘Paid in Full’ single with Eric B. changed the face of hip-hop, comes to the Black Sheep Thursday.

Hip-hop fans will certainly not want to miss legendary emcee Rakim at the Black Sheep on Thursday, March 16. As one-half of the hip-hop duo Eric B. and Rakim from 1986 to 1993, Rakim is frequently cited as one of the most talented and innovative performers of the golden age of hip-hop. Joining Rakim is Denver’s Teri Legato and a slew of local hip-hop talent, including BullHead*ded, Hiatus (Che Bong & Ibe Hustles), Company 8, TEQNiK G and Wes Rawkins.

Elton John & His Band, Broadmoor World Arena, March 16Rakim, Black Sheep, March 16Jon Wayne & The Pain, Black Sheep, March 17Panic! At the Disco, Pepsi Center, Denver, March 17Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Boulder Theater, Boulder, March 21Saxon, Summit Music Hall, Denver, March 21The Orwells, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, March 22Scott H. Biram, Triple Nickel Tavern, March 24Sleigh Bells, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, March 24Victor Wooten, Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom, Denver, March 24Robert Randolph, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, March 25Coco Montoya, Oriental Theater, Denver, March 26Big Sean, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, March 28Jonathan Richman, Bluebird Theater, Denver, March 28Regina Spektor, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, March 29Social Distortion, Ogden Theatre, Denver, March 30-31Earl Klugh’s Weekend of Jazz, The Broadmoor, March 30-April 1Sierra Hull, Colorado College, March 31Phish, Cervantes’ Other Side, Denver, April 1Dead Man Winter, Ivywild School, April 2Defend DIY: A Benefit for Rhinoceropolis and The Flux Capacitor, Marquis Theater, Denver, April 7Judah & The Lion, Ogden Theatre, Denver, April 11Real Estate, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, April 12The Damned, Summit Music Hall, Denver, April 19Ravi Coltrane, Dazzle Jazz, Denver, April 19Silversun Pickups, Ogden Theatre, Denver, April 23Wovenhand, Marquis Theater, Denver, April 28Peter Hook and The Light, Summit Music Hall, Denver, April 29

For the indie-rock crowd, Saturday, March 18, holds good things in store, with the Zodiac hosting instrumental math-rock trio Blind, The Thief, synth-led art rockers Vase Vide, alt-rock quintet You Never Were, and a relatively new band featuring some familiar faces, Had I Known. Formed in February of 2016, the group features guitarist Brian Eastin and bassist Daniel Snyder, previously of Tango Red Tapestry and Acquiesce, along with drummer Troy Swope of Space Theft. Had I Known is set to record an EP with local producer extraordinaire Bill Douglass later in the spring. The band will also be performing at Denver’s Lost Lake on March 19 with indie-rock quartet Leftmore.

Venue Directory

Black Sheep, Gang of Thieves (rock/pop), 7 p.m.Front Range Barbeque, Bruce Hayse (acoustic), 7:30 p.m.Kinfolks, Open Mic Night with Jason Gilmore, 7:30 p.m.Stargazers, Big Something (R&B), 7 p.m.Bar Louie, Brian Parton (acoustic), 10 p.m.Bristol Brewing Company, John Stone (acoustic), 6 p.m.Motif Jazz Café, Brad Eastin Duo (jazz), 8 p.m.Peak 31 @ Union Station, Embrace the Dirt, Allison Ring Songstress (rock/pop), 8 p.m.Rico’s, Susan Rissman and John Wise (blues), 7 p.m.Woodland Park Country Lodge, Cari Dell (rock/pop), 6 p.m.Axe and the Oak Whiskey House, Jesse Cotton Stone (blues), 7 p.m.Benny’s, 40 Oz. Freedom Fighters (rock/pop), 8 p.m.Cowboy Church of Peyton, Acoustic Jam, 5:30 p.m.Ivywild School, The River Arkansas (folk), 8 p.m.McCabe’s Tavern, Danny & The Fried Shrimp (Americana), 5:30 p.m.Motif Jazz Café, Steve Langemo Trio (jazz), 8 p.m.Tony’s Bar, St. Patrick’s Day with The Band Tim Finnigan, 4 p.m.Benny’s, Lost Junction (Americana), 8 p.m.Black Sheep, Support for Solace, Fighting the Phoenix (hardcore), 7 p.m.Johnny’s Navajo Hogan, Mo Mungus (rock/pop), 9 p.m.Peak 31 @ Union Station, Goya (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.Stargazers, The Elders (rock/pop), 8 p.m.Underground, Time Warp with DJ Wolfie (dance), 10:30 p.m..Black Sheep, The Jig, WASTE, Headrush, Soul Vice (metal), 7 p.m.SouthSide Johnny’s, Blues Jam with Austin Johnson, 5 p.m.Whistle Pig Brewing Co., Grant Sabin’s Hill Country Sundries (blues), 4 p.m.SouthSide Johnny’s, Rawbert (acoustic), 6 p.m.Zodiac,Open Mic hosted by Andrea Stone, 8 p.m.Benny’s, Sweet T’s Rude Blues Jam, 7 p.m.Black Sheep, Escape the Fate, Bermuda Skies, Saints of Never After, Enlighten the Masses (hardcore), 6 p.m.