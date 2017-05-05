Search
May 05, 2017 Food & Drink » Dining Reviews

Rasta Pasta is still fun and enjoyable 

By

click to enlarge GRIFFIN SWARTZELL
  • Griffin Swartzell
First things first: The food at Rasta Pasta, originally from Breckenridge, remains enjoyable. A lunch portion of the Natural Mystic ($7.95) satisfies without overstuffing a diner. We kick the heat up two notches, adding a pleasant spice to the jerk chicken and pineapple curry served over penne pasta and green onion. Unfortunately, the jerk chicken lacks the complex spice flavor one would hope for in that dish. The pineapple curry sauce ranks pleasant enough, but there’s enough going on that the dish doesn’t leave a lasting impression.

Spicing issues aside, the food’s still fun and relatively healthy.

