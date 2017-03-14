Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 14, 2017 Columns » Letters

Reader: A reminder that Doug Lamborn is not representing the people 

By

Tools

Why has Rep. Doug Lamborn avoided meeting with people in his district? He reports he was not able to attend an open town hall in Colorado Springs, but he was able to arrange a $50-a-plate speech on Feb. 24 at Cheyenne Mountain Resort with business leaders. I hope people are getting the idea that Lamborn is NOT representing the people of this district.

— Kevin Andrews, Colorado Springs

To submit a letter:

Mail to: Editor, 235 S. Nevada Ave., CS, CO 80903 • email: letters@csindy.com

If your comments are mailed or emailed to us, we'll consider them for publication — unless you request otherwise.

Please include your name, city of residence and a daytime phone number for verification.


More Letters »

Speaking of Doug Lamborn, politics

Tags: , , ,

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Letters

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2017, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation