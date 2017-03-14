Reader: A reminder that Doug Lamborn is not representing the people 

Why has Rep. Doug Lamborn avoided meeting with people in his district? He reports he was not able to attend an open town hall in Colorado Springs, but he was able to arrange a $50-a-plate speech on Feb. 24 at Cheyenne Mountain Resort with business leaders. I hope people are getting the idea that Lamborn is NOT representing the people of this district.

— Kevin Andrews, Colorado Springs

