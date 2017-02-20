February 20, 2017 Columns » Letters

Reader: Art is an integral part of our cultural fabric 

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

I noticed Mayor John Suthers attended the Broadway production, Dirty Dancing, at the Pikes Peak Center. I hope the optics of his presence is a clear indication that performing and visual arts are an integral part of the Colorado Springs economy. Perhaps this is a sign that our mayor would respond well to the fact that creative, visual arts education actually enhances mathematical, literary and scientific studies by challenging prescribed paradigms and promoting creative, critical problem-solving.

It is encouraging to see the support of our mayor through his physical presence, but it cannot stop there. Our city has a vibrant arts community; there are also highly educated, skilled instructors not being fully utilized. Our city's growth requires that its civic institutions financially commit to this community. Additionally, we residents of Colorado Springs must look beyond predetermined avenues for art, and collectively seek out the artists who constitute our cultural fabric.

Our civic and cultural institutions do a great job looking beyond our city limits to bring in art and culture for our viewing entertainment. Until we incorporate the artists and educators deeply ingrained within our community, however, it will continue to be best for our creative minds to move elsewhere in their intellectual pursuits through visual communication.

— Trevor Thomas, Colorado Springs


